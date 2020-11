15 kijang cars and 4 private vehicle which is not road worthy has been detained and inspected during the Enforcement Operations Against Suspicious Kijang Cars And Vehicles In Terms Of Safety Levels, were enforced in Brunei Muara District. 8 commercial vehicles were also charged.

Meanwhile, JPD has issued 40 compound fines for violating the Road Traffic Act and Regulations, Chapter 68. Here are the details.

Source: Radio Television Brunei