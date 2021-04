11 private vehicles which are not road worthy have been detained and inspected during the Enforcement Operations Against Suspicious Kijang Cars And Vehicles From The Aspect Of Safety, enforced in Beribi area. JPD has issued 13 compound fines involving 11 foreign drivers for violating the Road Traffic Act and Regulations, Chapter 68.

DRIVERS NAME MINIMUM RATE COMPOUND

– RUSDIYANTO

VEHICLE OWNER: AIFA SDN BHD $50.00

– LAS UNCHUL

VEHICLE OWNER: HUNG SOON SDN BHD $50.00

– MOHAMDE THAHA PACKIRI MOHAMED

VEHICLE OWNER: NURUL HR SDN BHD $50.00

– EDGAR VILLAMENA NANONG

VEHICLE OWNER: RENTOKIL INITIAL (B) SDN BHD $50.00

– CHRISTIAN NIEL PERALTA CARBONEL

VEHICLE OWNER: BRUPAC SDN BHD $50.00

– EMRAN SARDER

VEHICLE OWNER: VASLINA RAHMAN SDN BHD $50.00

– ARIFIN $50.00

VEHICLE OWNER: SWEET DELI TOO BAKERY AND CAKE HOUSE $50.00

– MOHAMAD ISNANI

VEHICLE OWNER: FONG KAM KEONG $50.00

– EMON MIAH

VEHICLE OWNER: ABUL HOSSAIN ABDUL JABBAR $50.00

– LOI SIE SIONG $50.00

– MD RUBEL $50.00

VEHICLE OWNER: SUMAN LATE ABDUL MOTIN $50.00

Source: Radio Television Brunei