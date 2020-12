Kampong Lubok Pulau Mosque, Tutong District received the endowment of a hearse. The handing over ceremony took place yesterday morning at the Mosque.

The ceremony began with the recitation of tahlil and doa arwah. The endowment was presented by Awang Haji Ramli bin Kikil to Awang Haji Mohd Aidil Sufian bin Mohd Yassin, Tutong District Mosque Affairs Officer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei