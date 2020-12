Kampung Danau Mosque in Tutong District, yesterday morning, held a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony and its interpretation for the mosque's muslimahs.

Present was Pengiran Haji Haslin bin Pengiran Haji Ali, Acting Assistant Director of Mosque Affairs. The ceremony hopes to seek blessings and enculture the practise of reading the holy verses of Al-Quran as well as its interpretation in daily life.

Source: Radio Television Brunei