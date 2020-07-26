A strong and stable economy enables Brunei Darussalam to enjoy continuous peace and prosperity. With proper financial management planning such as efforts to modernise the economy, Brunei Darussalam continues to experience rapid development in various sectors under the wise leadership of a visionary Monarch. This can be clearly seen when the country is facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the pandemic, Brunei Darussalam continues to enjoy a positive economic growth through various measures and initiatives taken by the government. This is solely to ensure the country’s economic position remains strong to carry out the development agenda. Among the government’s initiative is the interim measures specifically for the private sector.

Initiatives and assistance towards Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME’s are clear proof of the government’s efforts to ensure that entrepreneurs continue to operate in together enhancing the country’s economy.

The Buy Local Produce campaign is another initiative introduced to assist local market vendors and farmers who are affected by COVID-19.

Despite the difficult situation caused by COVID-19, there are hidden benefits for the country’s economy. The border closure has indirectly encouraged citizens and residents to spend within the country, and this helps to boost Brunei Darussalam’s economy.

In the first quarter of this year, the Retail Sales Index and the Food and Beverage Sales Index in Brunei Darussalam showed an increase by 4 point 3 per cent compared to the same period last year. The Retail Sales Index for the first quarter of 2020 was estimated at 406 million dollars, while the Food and Beverage Sales Index for the same period was estimated at 84 point 9 million dollars.

Strengthening the healthcare sector is also vital for the people’s well-being. The construction of the National Isolation Centre and the National Virology Laboratory reflects the government’s attentiveness towards the country’s citizens and residents, especially during the pandemic.

As a field that largely contributes to the country’s infrastructure development, the economic field is highly emphasised by the government via numerous planned strategies.

The Foreign Direct Investment and Downstream Industry Committee continues to implement reforms to make the country more competitive in attracting foreign direct investors to the country. This can be seen from the involvement of foreign companies in several infrastructure construction projects in the country.

Inline with the theme of the Financial Year 2020/2021 budget, ‘Investment for the Future’, the government will continue measures to generate economic development and sustainability that can be enjoyed by the current and future generations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei