Brunei Darussalam always prioritize the wellbeing and welfare of Differently-Abled People or OKU and actively strives to strengthen the participation of OKU in employment, education and society. The government of His Majesty through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is implementing several actions such as formulating policies related to the OKU group as well as reviewing the Action Plan for Differently-Abled People under the Special Committee for the Senior Citizens and Differently-Abled People, National Council on Social Issues. It is to ensure that the group is given equal opportunities and achieve a good quality of life.

The Action Plan for Differently-Abled People among others focuses on development, welfare, well-being and friendly support system. According to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, among the critical issues identified in development of the OKU group is the empowerment of OKU group to be independent with community support in terms of policy, infrastructure and morale.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports Statistics, so far 117 OKU have registered at JobCentre Brunei and 44 of them have found employment. The 2019 Survey by the Department of Community Development, JAPEM showed that 75 OKU are working in the public sector, while 35 of them are working in the private sector. Brunei Darussalam through the Whole of Nation Approach will continue to strive to further improve the efficacy of programs that will strengthen the employability and marketability of the OKU group.

Hiring OKU employees is a noble action as employers can help OKU employees improve their standard of living and at the same time promote equal employment opportunities regardless of individual status. By providing opportunities to work, training and mentoring OKU employees can also fulfill assignments. Their involvement can contribute towards the development of the country.

Brunei Darussalam will always strive to ensure the realignment of national policies with international and regional commitments in promoting the rights and welfare of the OKU group.

Source: Radio Television Brunei