​Over One hundred participants comprised of Scouts Commissioners, Scouts Assistant Commissioners, Scouts Leaders and Assistant Leaders were given exposure on the Policy, Organisation and Rules, P.O.R of Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association during the Empowering Leadership workshop. The one-day workshop which was organised by the association took place yesterday morning at the Multi-purpose Hall of Scouts Headquarters.

The workshop was officiated by Haji Awang Badar bin Haji Awang Ali, Scouts Chief Commissioner. Through the workshop, participants were briefed on their respective duties in administration and management and their role based on the constitution of Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association. The workshop is hoped to further strengthen the existing leadership towards the implementation of their duties and responsibilities. Aside from that, the workshop will provide opportunity to the participants to be more capable as well as wise in managing and overcoming problems that arise in dealing with various related situations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei