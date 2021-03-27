The Malay Language is not excluded from becoming a victim of polemic. This was among the matter discussed during the Malay Language Forum held in conjunction with the 37th National Day Celebration.

Present was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Earlier, Awang Suip bin Haji Abdul Wahab, Acting Director of the Language and Literature Bureau, in his speech explained the function and role of the Language and Literature Bureau as a machinery for the development of the nation's civilisation will always think, plan and implement various initiatives and efforts to produce a high impact that can raise and empower Malay Language in the country.

The forum titled 'Bahasa Melayu Dalam Wawasan Negara' was run by 3 panel members from Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD; Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB; and the Language and Literature Bureau. Also highlighted during the forum was Jawi writing as the race and nation's identity need to be strengthened. The forum organised by the Language and Literature Bureau was held at the Balai Sarmayuda in Berakas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei