​The World Tourism Day is celebrated every 27th of September and this year’s theme, “Tourism and Rural Development”. In conjunction with the World Tourism Day, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Brunei Darussalam organised a Brisk Walk and Art Gallery Exhibition. It was held yesterday morning at the Menteri Besar Recreational Park, Berakas.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. Also present was Her Excellency Homeira Rigi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the country. The event aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle and also to support the Bandarku Ceria activity.

After the brisk walk, Yang Berhormat visited the art gallery exhibition featuring a number of mosque’s artworks in the Islamic Republic of Iran. The World Tourism Day is to commemorate the role of tourism sector in providing the existing opportunities outside of big cities and preserving cultural and natural heritage all around the world.

Source: Radio Television Brunei