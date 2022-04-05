MIAMI, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emailable continues to scale its global presence by acquiring the United Kingdom-based email verification provider Email Checker.

Launched in 2015, Email Checker is one of the longest-running email verification solutions online. While their company had humble beginnings as a free tool for checking the validity of emails, it has grown into a substantial B2B business with customers all over the world; most notably, Email Checker has a major presence in North America, Europe, and Asia.

“The acquisition of Email Checker is an exciting step in the growth of Emailable, extending our reach and allowing us to provide our solutions to even more users globally,” said Sean Heilweil, Emailable CEO.

Email Checker is Emailables’ third acquisition after last year’s purchase of TheChecker and DataValidation. As a result, Emailable continues to enhance its already advanced verification strategies and provide the most accurate results to customers worldwide.

“I am delighted to be working with Emailable to take the Email Checker platform to a new level. We look forward to offering our customers the most innovative and robust email verification service available,” said Jonathan Rodger, Email Checker CEO.

360 Family Office served as an advisor to Emailable in the transaction.

About Emailable

Emailable is a leading email deliverability solutions company. We’re building platforms and products we would love to use. A robust and diverse team formed of curious and creative professionals who work towards a common goal: make email validation affordable and straightforward. Headquartered in New York with offices in Miami, Los Angeles, and São Paulo, Emailable has a global team spread across North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. Learn more at emailable.com.

About Email Checker

Email Checker provides a full range of email checking and email verification services, including batch and API solutions. Founded in 2015, Email Checker has verified over 19 billion emails and has gained the trust of users worldwide with their 99% deliverability guarantee. Learn more at: emailchecker.com.

