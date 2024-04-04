El Niño Inflicts Over PHP141 Million Damage on Antique’s Agriculture

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA - The El Niño phenomenon has resulted in significant agricultural damage in Antique, totaling more than PHP141 million, affecting crops including the drought-resistant corn.

According to Philippines News Agency, the severe heat and lack of water have compromised the corn crops across 360.105 hectares in various municipalities. The impact on corn production has been quantified at PHP18.8 million, while rice crops have suffered the most, with damages exceeding PHP110 million, impacting 4,151 farmers across 2,340.94 hectares.

Additionally, high-value crops such as radish, squash, and pechay, and inland fisheries in specific towns have also experienced substantial losses. Efforts are underway, in collaboration with the Philippine Rice Research Institute and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, to support the affected farmers and fish farm owners. Calawag mentioned that a declaration of a state of calamity could activate the PHP20-million Quick Response Fund for further assistance.