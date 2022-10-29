Eksesais Sembilang’ Closing Ceremony

The Eksesais Sembilang 16/22 conducted by the Marine Police, Royal Brunei Police Force and Royal Brunei Navy ended with a Closing Ceremony. The ceremony was held at the Marine Police Headquarters in Muara.

Captain Khairil bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Fleet Commander of the Royal Brunei Navy emphasised the importance of cooperation between both parties as one of the Whole of Government Approach in ensuring that maritime security is always maintained. Various solution procedures in dealing with maritime issues were implemented during the exercise. Also held was a joint compliant boarding training involving a rigid inflatable boat from the Naval Surface Action Group and the KDB SYAFAAT Patrol Boat. Interactive sports events were also held to strengthen relationships and improve fitness and health levels. This year, the Marine Police won the Sembilang Cup.

Source: Radio Television Brunei