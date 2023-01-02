Efforts to Protect Stray Animals

The community plays an important role in helping the government, private sector and non-governmental organizations, specifically for animal lovers to join hands in controlling the breeding of stray animals and also looking after the welfare of the animals.

In the country, several non-governmental organizations were established to help save and protect stray animals. One of those bodies is ‘Paws Up’, which has been operating for three years in dealing with and rescuing abandoned animals. Awang Mohammad Amnan bin Mohammad Azman, Manager of Animal Hospital, ‘Paws Up’, shared that currently, as many as 65 sick abandoned animals are under their care.

Source: Radio Television Brunei