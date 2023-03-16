Efforts to Develop Brunei Islamic Religious Council Assets

The session also listened to the Minister of Religious Affairs on the total asset of Badan Tanmiah Brunei Islamic Religious Council in helping the community especially the needy group and the body's total asset was also raised by Yang Berhormat Awang Salleh bin Haji Othman.

The Minister of Religious Affairs said that there are 163 units at 19 locations nationwide containing housing and business items, of which one hundred and 41 units are in Brunei Muara District, 30 in Tutong District and 2 units in Belait District, while there are none in Temburong District. The development of the Brunei Islamic Religious Council assets is truly needed to be used for the collection of funds for the general administration account.

The Minister of Religious Affairs also stated that during the COVID-19 pandemic, a sum of several million dollars was allocated to assist affected businesses. During that period as well, the needs of eligible children and families for devices were also met.

Source: Radio Television Brunei