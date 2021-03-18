A total of $929,354,122 was allocated for the Ministry of Finance and Economy as well as the departments under it. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy while deliberating the Ministry’s budget allocation also shared that fiscal sustainability and stability as well as economic diversification can be achieved with the cooperation and support of all parties.

According to Yang Berhormat, Ministry of Finance and Economy will continue to be committed in implementing and supporting efforts that contribute towards the country’s economic development, whether through cooperation with GLC’s, ministries and relevant statutory bodies as well as through foreign direct investment. This includes supporting initiatives towards the fourth industrial revolution and improve efficiency in providing services to the public.

Source: Radio Television Brunei