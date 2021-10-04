Effective communication is importance to ensure special needs children can follow online teaching and learning, more so in this new normals.

According to Awang Eddy Fazlin bin Haji Amdan, Acting Head of the Special Education, Department of Special Education, Ministry of Education, cooperation from parents and guardians is highly important in together ensuring that special needs students are not let left behind in online learning.

Various intervention in teaching and learning for students have been implemented by special education teachers through a number of platforms and devices.

Source: Radio Television Brunei