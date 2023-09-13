Education Nonprofit NFTE Launches Global SDG-focused Innovation Challenges, Winners Receive Cash Prizes 

Young people ages 11-24 can register now for annual World Series of Innovation

Education Nonprofit NFTE LaunchesGlobal SDG-focused Innovation Challenges, Winners Receive Cash Prizes

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interested in solving some of the biggest challenges humanity faces? Starting today, youth ages 11 to 24 can compete for cash prizes in the annual World Series of Innovation (WSI), presented by Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) and MetLife Foundation.

Prizes range from $300-$1,500 with challenges focused on advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Eligible teams and individuals worldwide can sign up at innovation.nfte.com .

Each year, WSI unlocks the potential of young visionaries, empowering learners to embrace their inherent creativity and become architects of change. NFTE believes the entrepreneurial mind is well-suited to ideate solutions for sustainable development challenges—from hunger and social justice to climate change. In addition to presenting creative solutions to preserve our future, thousands of WSI competitors will develop the entrepreneurial mindset and practice design-thinking skills.

“MetLife Foundation is committed to driving inclusive economic mobility in communities around the world. The World Series of Innovation builds the entrepreneurial mindset needed for young people to succeed in their future – giving them the tools to found their own businesses and expand their future career path,” said Tia Hodges, President and CEO of MetLife Foundation and Head of Corporate Giving and Employee Volunteerism at MetLife. “We are excited to see the innovative solutions young people around the world develop to impact their communities.”

Dr. J.D. LaRock, NFTE President and CEO adds, “NFTE’s previous World Series of Innovation competitions have shown us that students are showing us adults the way forward in solving the world’s most pressing challenges – from a business that recycles seaweed for use as construction materials, to a platform that provides accessible financial literacy, to a solution that uses satellite data to draw connections between climate change, mosquito populations, and disease outbreaks. The young people who will enter this year’s competition will do even more to drive innovation.”

Each fall, NFTE announces a new set of WSI challenges as a lead-up to Global Entrepreneurship Week . The robust global competition concludes December 11, and winners will be announced on April 15, 2024, during World Creativity and Innovation Week .

This year’s 6 online challenges will advance the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

SDG 3, Good Health and Well-Being Challenge: MetLife Foundation

SDG 8, Skills for Success Challenge: Citi Foundation

SDG 11, Connected Cities Challenge

SDG 15, Biodiversity Challenge

SDG 13, Subscription Economy Challenge: Zuora

SDG 16, Inclusive AI Challenge: Ernst & Young LLP (EY US)

Learn more about the latest set of NFTE WSI innovation challenges, the sponsoring organizations, and the prizes being offered at innovation.nfte.com .

See some of the winning entries from previous challenges at innovation.nfte.com/results .

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility for underserved and underrepresented communities around the world. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas – economic inclusion, financial health and resilient communities – while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife’s long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since 1976, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $900 million to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.MetLife.org .

