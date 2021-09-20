The new normals are becoming today’s way of life and practised while dealing with daily activities. How about the new normals in teaching and learning?

The spread of COVID-19 in Brunei Darussalam has changed the country’s teaching and learning landscape to new normals. Like it or not, the method must be applied by teachers and students to continue the learning continuity. Here are the views of two lecturers, Pengiran Doctor Khairul Rijal bin Pengiran Haji Abdul Rahim and Haji Sammali bin Haji Adam from Universiti Brunei Darussalam and Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University respectively.

Source: Radio Television Brunei