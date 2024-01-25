Ecowaste Coalition Reports 12 Million Pieces of Marine Litter in Manila Bay

MANILA: The Ecowaste Coalition, a toxic-free and zero-waste advocacy group, revealed that approximately 12 million pieces of marine litter were discovered along the coastline of Manila Bay. In a press conference on Thursday, the group reported that a new study, conducted in partnership with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), De LaSalle University-Dasmarinas, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, found that 90 percent of the litter, amounting to 11 million pieces, was plastic.

According to Philippines News Agency, Von Vladimir Defuntorum of the Ecowaste Coalition expressed concern over the high prevalence of single-use plastics (SUPs) among the marine litter. The study, titled 'Marine Litter Monitoring Survey in Manila Bay: Year 1 (2023)', was part of the Enhancement of Marine Litter Management in Manila Bay project and covered ten coastal areas in the National Capital Region and Regions 3 and 4A. It aimed to classify marine litter and identify the top items based on actual counts.

The study highlighted the 'sachet economy' in the Philippines, with a high dependency on SUPs like utensils, sachets, and wrappers. The detrimental effects of such plastics on the environment and human health were underscored, especially as they break down into microplastics and nanoplastics, leading to various health issues.

Yuna Lee, Manager of International Cooperation Team, Our Sea of East Asia Network, commented on the study's potential as a baseline for informed policy-making and management practices to reduce marine pollution in Manila Bay. The report calls for multi-sectoral initiatives to strengthen environmental protection in the area, heavily affected by waste from major rivers and densely populated coastal cities and provinces.