The first school term for the academic year 2022 for primary and secondary schools, sixth form centres, vocational schools and the Institute of Brunei Technical Education, IBTE under the purview of the Ministry of Education as well as private schools will begin on the 3rd of January 2022. Face to face teaching and learning will be implemented in stages. Several book shops have made early preparation to ensure all school supplies are adequate.

Book shops received many bookings since early this month after customers provided the book list.

School supplies and school uniforms are the parents’ main priorities. However, as learning session for primary school students will only be conducted via online, parents will only focus on getting textbook, workbooks and stationary.

