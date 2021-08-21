In addressing the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and as advice by the Ministry of Health, steps have been taken by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports on Payment of Old Age Pensions, Pensions and Disability Allowances and Monthly Welfare Assistance, BKB. Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports explained the matter during the media conference yesterday afternoon.

The Payment of Old Age Pension, Blind Pension, Disability Pension, Mental Disorder Allowance, Leprosy Allowance, Disability Allowance and Monthly Welfare Assistance will begin on Monday the 23rd of August 2021, which is earlier than usual. It is to enable payment in stages for the safety of all involved parties as well as to limit crowds. Payment of pensions, allowances and Monthly Welfare Assistance to the recipients will be implemented in two methods, namely: Payment through bank account. Payment through bank account remains unchanged and will be paid on the 23rd of August 2021.

Meanwhile recipients for Old Age Pension currently receiving in cash are encouraged to switch to bank payment method. Application forms can be obtained through the Department of Community Development website at ‘www.japem.gov.bn’.

Second is payment via drive-thru which will be implemented from the 23rd to the 28th of August 2021 at several open venues such as Mosques, Community Halls and schools in the four districts. The drive-thru payment is staggered time from 8 in the morning to 12 noon and continues at 2 to 5 in the afternoon except Friday, from 8 to 11.30 in the morning and from 2:15 to 5.00 in the afternoon. Penghulu and village heads must ensure that the date and time for the recipients turn via drive-thru are set in preparation for payment which will begin on the 23rd of August 2021.

Lists of payment locations and media statement will be shared through the mass media, social media and the websites of the Department of Community Development and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei