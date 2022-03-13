At the media conference, the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy explained on the extension of the Early Endemic Phase.

Taking into account the recent rise of COVID-19 infections, the COVID-19 Steering Committee has announced that the Early Endemic Phase under the National COVID-19 Recovery Framework will be extended until Thursday, 31st of March 2022. Meanwhile, the movement restriction which was implemented during ‘Operasi Peralihan’, that is, the directive to stay at home from 12 midnight until 4 in the morning will also be extended until Thursday, 31st of March 2022.

In relation to this, the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam will continue to monitor the spread of the virus, and will do its utmost best to ensure that appropriate measures are taken in the interest of the safety of the country’s citizens and residents.

Source: Radio Television Brunei