Over 500 participants took part in the Brunei E-sports Championship 2020 involving four games namely Dota 2, Tekken 7, Mobile Legends and PUB-G Mobile. The accumulated prizes offered are 15 thousand dollars for all 4 games.

The championship was launched by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister Of Primary Resources And Tourism; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, Minister Of Transport And Infocommunications; Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister Of Culture, Youth And SportS and Sheikh Haji Abas bin Sheikh Mohammad, Chairman of InfoCom Federation Brunei, IFB.

As one of the Brunei December Festival activities the 3-day championship aims to ensure that local e-sports athletes are equipped with the skills to compete either regionally or globally. Through such championship, it is hoped to encourage more youths to compete in the game and compete in the international arena. The championship is jointly organised by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and IFB.

Source: Radio Television Brunei