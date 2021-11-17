This listing gives customers more cryptocurrency buying power, giving access to millions of online products. Customers will be able to transfer their Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, USDC and Dogecoin into gift cards that are redeemable through Amazon. This step is beneficial to two main parties: GiftChill, and cryptocurrency holders.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GiftChill allows cryptocurrency holders to purchase gift cards from different retailers. This can be an important transaction for businesses that do not yet accept cryptocurrencies. This platform gives purchasing power that cryptocurrency does not currently have, the purchasing power they deserve. By listing Amazon E-Gift Cards, GiftChill is able to create a monumental gain for crypto holders. Amazon does not yet accept cryptocurrency as a valid form of payment, leaving investors out of the largest e-commerce platform in the world. This step will build the bridge between two of the largest communities yet.

If a crypto enthusiast is holding currency in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDC or Dogecoin, they will be able to convert their currency into a digital gift card without placing any personal information on the GiftChill website. All gift cards have verified legitimacy and are sent via email, so the customer does not have to wait for a hard copy in the mail. Any additional information that may be needed, such as a pin or expiration date, will be included in the email, so customers do not have to worry about that information being lost or unincluded. With this voucher listing on GiftChill, a historical event is underway that includes the first-ever availability of cryptocurrency purchases on Amazon’s website. Customers will now have access to everything from groceries, electronics, and music to clothing, household items, and furniture. The future starts now, where cryptocurrency enthusiasts are able to purchase anything with their investments through GiftChill, which is trusted globally.

GiftChill can be reached on Support@giftchill.co.uk

