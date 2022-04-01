In line with Wawasan Brunei 2035 towards an educated, highly skilled, and successful population, the three-year e-Educations Solutions project granted by Ministry of Education and Ministry of Religious Affairs to the Brunei Telecommunication Industry – Unified National Networks Sendirian Berhad, UNN, Datastream Digital Sendirian Berhad, DST, Imagine Sendirian Berhad and Progresif Sendirian Berhad.

The project that took effect yesterday is a collaborative initiative between the ministries and Brunei Telecommunication Industry to supply laptops and internet data for teachers and underprivileged students. The project was initiated last year when it became clear that substantial move to online teaching and learning requires a fundamental size of approach, especially during the pandemic, which have exponentially shifted normal learning in the educational sector from a physical classroom to online classes.

Source: Radio Television Brunei