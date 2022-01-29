Weelago.com, an e-commerce platform, facilitates the public to purchase various daily necessities via online. With over 2 thousand products listed ranging from groceries, electronics and others, the platform also offers logistics and delivery services.

Customers can place order from various categories listed in the said platform, which offers more choices, displays detailed information on the selected product, and offers a more responsive service. Each purchase and payment is made via online and contactless delivery will be made by delivery services.

Several delivery and logistic service providers such as Pos Laju, Jayapuri, UPS, FedEx and Go to You were also highlighted as services that meet the consumer’s growing demands.

Source: Radio Television Brunei