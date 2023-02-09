The E-Arrival Card registration, the online portal began to be implemented yesterday, 9 February for foreign nationals who wish to enter and arrive in Brunei Darussalam through sea, air and land immigration control posts. The E-Arrival Card is to replace the registration of arrival or departure using physical paper before which is commonly known as Form 19.

Individuals who travel for the purpose of transit only without passing through the Immigration Control Post are not required to register for an E-Arrival Card. If the individual went through the immigration check, then the E-Arrival Card registration must be done before entering the country. To apply, visit the website www.imm.gov.bn for the registration process. E-Arrival Card registration kiosks are also available at control posts for the convenience of the public. However, foreign nationals are advised to fill in the E-Arrival Card earlier before the date of arrival to the country to ensure a smooth exit and entry process at the Immigration Control Posts.

Source: Radio Television Brunei