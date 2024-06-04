DynaResource, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Change

Mr. Rohan Hazelton Appointed as President, CEO, Interim CFO and Director of DynaResource, Inc.

IRVING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / DYNR-DynaResource, Inc. (OTCQX:DYNR) ("DynaResource", or "the Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Rohan Hazelton as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Interim Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Hazelton is an experienced mining executive whose career spans multiple decades in executive roles at senior mining companies as well as with junior producers and developers. Mr. K.D. Diepholz will resign as President and CEO and will continue to assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Diepholz will assist Mr. Hazelton in assuming the CEO / President roles, and to ensure a smooth transition for the Company.

Mr. Brent Omland, Director of the Company, and Co-CFO of Ocean Partners UK Limited, who is a shareholder of the Company said: "On behalf of the board of directors and shareholders, I would like to thank KD for his exceptional service and dedication to DynaResource. KD has been instrumental in founding and developing DynaResource and leading the Company to the position it has attained today. We are grateful for KD's leadership in consolidating the ownership of San Jose de Gracia, and for bringing San Jose de Gracia into production and growing the sale of gold concentrate. In addition to applying his considerable finance and industry experience to DynaResource, KD created a strong foundation for the further development of the San Jose de Gracia Project, and he has built an exceptional team with which to advance the operations and expansion activities currently ongoing at San Jose de Gracia."

Mr. Diepholz stated: "We are delighted to welcome Rohan to his new role as President, CEO, Interim CFO and Director of DynaResource. Rohan's deep experience in corporate and mine development aligns with our Company goals to build a world-class mining company. Rohan has an impressive track record of advancing mining companies through financing, production and operational expansions and improvements. I am confident his proven skills, along with his entrepreneurial spirit will prove to be instrumental in advancing DynaResource to the next levels as a mid tier mining company."

Mr. Phil Rose, Director of the Company said, "We would like to thank KD for his commitment to DynaResource. We are grateful for the accomplishments made by the Company under his leadership including bringing San Jose de Gracia into production after a 100-year hiatus. We are excited to continue the expansion of SJG with Rohan and look forward to his guidance and contributions in improving operational and financial performance."

Mr. Hazelton has over 20 years of leadership experience in the mining industry, with financing and operational expertise, and experience building and expanding mines and leading high-performance teams which are the foundations for world-class companies. Mr. Hazelton has significant operational experience in Mexico. Prior to joining DynaResource, Mr. Hazelton was Chief Executive Officer of NorZinc Ltd, a zinc-lead-silver developer, Chief Financial Officer of both Cerrado Gold (TSXV: CERT) and Ascendant Resources (TSX: ASND), and co-founded KORE Mining (TSXV: KORE), serving as KORE's CEO. Prior to that, he worked at Goldcorp, and its predecessor Wheaton River Minerals, as one of its earliest employees and held roles of increasing leadership and responsibility throughout the organization including CFO Goldcorp Mexico and VP Strategy.

Mr. Hazelton has served on the Board of Directors of NorZinc, Primero Mining, Terrane Metals and Gryphon Gold as well as several non-profits. He holds the Chartered Professional Accountant designation and graduated from Harvard University with Honors, with a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Math and Economics.

Mr. Hazelton has been granted DSUs, RSUs and Stock Options under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan of 1.75 million shares at an exercise price equal to $1.75 per share, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, if required.

The Company has also accepted the resignation of Ing. Rene Mladosich from the Company's Board of Directors in order for Rohan Hazelton to be named Director. "We would like to thank Rene for his several years' of service as a Director of the Company, and for his ongoing leadership provided for the entire operations team," said KD Diepholz.

About DynaResource

DynaResource is a junior gold mining producer trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "DYNR". DynaResource is actively mining and expanding the historic San Jose de Gracia gold mining district in Sinaloa, Mexico.

