A company was issued a $200 compound fine for dumping garbage at public places. The compound was issued by the Enforcement Unit, Tutong District Office on 7th of March.

The company is required to settle the compound fine within seven days. In default, the company will be brought to court.

The Enforcement Unit, Tutong District Office reminds the public, the company and business premises owners to always keep the environment clean, especially at business premises and public areas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei