​Demand for duck eggs in the country has the potential to be developed and has high market value. Since 2013, salted egg production and duck rearing sales by Perusahaan BHB owned by Awang Bakar bin Haji Berudin at Luahan Jerudong Agriculture Development Area has reached up to $109,894. The duck rearing business using a semi-intensive system is among the topics that will be highlighted in this Sunday’s ‘Berita Ekonomi’.

Following the encouraging development, Perusahaan BHB was offered a 5-hectare land under the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood’s expansion programme. The company’s main product is salted egg apart from ducks. The types of ducks reared at the farm include Mallard, Peking, Muscovy and Khaki Campbell ducks.

With the expansion, the company production is expected to increase continuously. Follow the full story in Berita Ekonomi this Sunday, 12th of July through RTB Perdana channel.

Source: Radio Television Brunei