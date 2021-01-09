More than one thousand kilogrammes of dubious chicken wings and chicken tails were seized in a 'Operasi Bersepadu', conducted by the enforcement officers of the Halal Food Control Division, Syar'iah Affairs Department together with the Royal Customs and Excise Department. The Operation was carried out at 3 separate locations in Jerudong area on last Monday. The operation was conducted based on the results of intelligence conducted by the Halal Food Control Division on the smuggling activity of dubious raw chicken at a premise in Jerudong area.

The officers found 45.4 kilogrammes of chicken wings and 60 kilogrammes of chicken tails at the food premise. The operation was also conducted at the suspect's residence and found another 460 kilogrammes of chicken wings and 430 kilogrammes of chicken tails in a freezer sourced from an abattoir in Europe, which were not certified by the Brunei Islamic Religious Council and entered the country without the Halal Import Permit. The case was handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further action.

In a separate location, the enforcement officers of the Halal Food Control Division also received information pertaining to the dubious chicken wings and chicken tails in a van parked at the Jerudong car park. After inspection, 48.8 kilogrammes of chicken wings and chicken tails were found stored in the back of the van and were believed to have no Halal Import Permit. The chicken wings and chicken tails were believed to be supplied for the use of one of the Halal-certified restaurants in Jerudong. Further inspection managed to find 52.1 kilogrammes of chicken wings and chicken tails at the restaurant and near the grill area. The suspect admitted to obtain the chicken wings and chicken tails from unknown individual and all of the seized items did not possess the Brunei Islamic Religious Council's Halal logo. All of the items were seized and brought to the Halal Food Control Division Headquarters. The case will be investigated under Section 37 of the Halal Certificate and Halal Label Order, 2005 for failure to comply with or contravenes, any order made by the Brunei Islamic Religious Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei