DTI Approves Price Increase for Select Basic Goods, Aiming for Minimal Impact

MANILA: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has given its approval for a limited increase in the suggested retail prices (SRPs) of certain basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPC). This move comes as a response to manufacturers' requests amid rising operational costs.

According to Philippines News Agency, the adjustment will affect a 'small percentage' of products, specifically 63 items out of 217 shelf-keeping units (SKUs). These changes are set to take effect this month. Nograles explained that the manufacturers of these 63 items have cited increased costs of raw materials and other operational expenses as the reasons for requesting an SRP hike.

The average price increase for the affected SKUs is approximately 6 percent, which is notably lower than the 10 percent average hike observed between 2022 and 2023. "For the food items, the price adjustment is only around 25 centavos to PHP7.25 pesos," Nograles stated, highlighting the effort to keep the increases moderate.

Nograles also pointed out the influence of Executive Order 41, issued by Malacañang in September 2023, which suspends the collection of pass-through fees by local government units from vehicles transporting goods. This measure has contributed to moderating the extent of the price increase requests by manufacturers.

Not all products within the affected categories will see price adjustments, as not every brand and variant has filed for a notice of price adjustments. The categories that will experience SRP increases include canned sardines, processed milk, coffee, bread, instant noodles, bottled water, processed canned meat, canned beef, and condiments for food products, along with non-food items such as toilet soap, candles, and batteries.

The DTI aims to release the new SRP bulletin within the month, but there will be a delay in the implementation of the new SRPs. This is due to the need for manufacturers, groceries, supermarkets, and other establishments to update the prices in their systems. The last update to the SRP bulletin by the DTI was in February 2023.