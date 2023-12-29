DSWD Prepares to Support Jeepney Drivers Amid Public Utility Vehicle Modernization

Manila – As the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) is set to begin in January 2024, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has announced its readiness to assist jeepney drivers who may be impacted by the program.

According to Philippines News Agency, DSWD Program Management Bureau (PMB) Director Miramel Laxa stated that affected drivers could access the department's programs and services for individuals in crisis situations. "It is possible that they can avail of AICS (Assistance in Crisis Situation) since they can be categorized as in crisis," Laxa said in a statement. While AICS provides one-time assistance, it is designed as a stop-gap measure offering immediate aid to individuals and families in crisis, based on assessments by social workers.

The AICS program aims to help beneficiaries meet basic needs through various forms of assistance, including food and cash aid. However, Laxa also suggested that affected drivers should be considered for livelihood programs and grants available through other government agencies, highlighting the importance of sustainable services and programs to support those potentially losing their jobs due to the modernization program.

The PUVMP initiative plans to replace old public utility vehicles, including traditional jeepneys, with modern ones, marking a significant shift in the country's public transportation system.