DSWD Northern Mindanao Provides Daily Crisis Assistance to 1,000 Beneficiaries

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY - Around 1,000 individuals in the Northern Mindanao region receive daily support through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Northern Mindanao (DSWD-10). The program continues to be available through regional and satellite offices, partner hospitals, and local government units.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke at the "Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas" event on Tuesday, DSWD-10 has distributed PHP1.6 billion to 124,532 beneficiaries through its regional field and satellite offices to date. Additionally, off-site payouts have reached PHP1.3 billion, benefiting 369,552 individuals under the AICS program.

DSWD-10 Director Ramel Jamen highlighted the department's commitment to improving service efficiency, particularly in addressing any failures at satellite offices to provide necessary assistance. "We are working to ensure that even if the funds are still at 80 percent (allocated) at our satellite offices, they will be replenished for continuous service," Jamen said. The initiative aims to ensure that vulnerable populations in Northern Mindanao can access the support they need in times of crisis.