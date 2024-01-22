DSWD Finalizes 2,000 Projects, Aiding Over 360,000 Families in Bicol

LEGAZPI: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has successfully completed nearly 2,000 sub-projects in 2023, benefiting approximately 369,388 households across the Bicol region. Ranelle Anne Sertan, DSWD-5 social marketing officer, announced on Monday that these projects were part of the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan - Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) initiative, with a total investment of PHP1.053 billion.

According to Philippines News Agency, the majority of these sub-projects focused on infrastructure and community development, including roads, Cash-for-Work programs, footpaths, spillways or overflow bridges, telecommunications equipment, and flood or river control systems. The completed projects were distributed across the six provinces of Bicol: 211 in Albay, 184 in Camarines Norte, 613 in Camarines Sur, 225 in Catanduanes, 336 in Masbate, and 376 in Sorsogon.

Sertan emphasized that KALAHI-CIDSS aims to deliver sustainable development to communities while adhering to social and environmental safeguards. She noted that the program is committed to ensuring that the implemented sub-projects align with the specific needs of the communities.

For the current year, the DSWD has earmarked PHP333.8 million for additional community grants in Bicol. The types of projects to be undertaken will be identified by the communities themselves, based on participatory situational analysis and data.

DSWD-Bicol Regional Director Norman S. Laurio highlighted that the program also focuses on building the capacities of local volunteers for effective project implementation and management. He mentioned that part of the initiative includes the formation of operations and maintenance groups within communities. These groups are responsible for monitoring and evaluating completed sub-projects, ensuring their long-term benefits.

KALAHI-CIDSS, as explained by Laurio, is a Community-Driven Development (CDD) program under DSWD. It empowers communities to actively participate in the identification, implementation, and management of various projects or interventions.