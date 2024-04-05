DSWD Enhances Climate Resilience Efforts in Three Additional Antique Towns

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, ANTIQUE — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is set to broaden the scope of its Risk Resiliency Program to include three new towns in the province of Antique, building upon the successes achieved in its initial applications. This expansion underlines the department's commitment to fortifying vulnerable communities against environmental and economic challenges.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Disaster Response Management Division Chief at DSWD-Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas), the program, known as Project LAWA (Local Adaptation to Water Access) and BINHI (Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished), is being extended to San Remigio, Valderrama, and Tibiao. These areas join the pilot locales of Sebaste, Sibalom, and Barbaza in a concerted effort to address the pressing issues of food security and water scarcity exacerbated by climate variability, particularly the El Niño phenomenon.

The initiative, backed by a funding allocation of PHP22.2 million for the six towns, targets communities identified through Listahanan 3 as particularly vulnerable, focusing on those most affected by poverty and environmental stressors. Garcia emphasized the strategic selection of these new municipalities, noting their heightened risk exposure and significant incidence of poverty.

The upcoming deployment in Barbaza is slated to commence in early May, engaging 301 beneficiaries in a comprehensive 20-day program. The initiative kicks off with an educational phase, dedicating the first three days to workshops designed to enhance participants' understanding of the program's objectives and their active role in mitigating environmental risks. This is followed by a 15-day cash-for-work segment, where participants will engage in practical activities such as constructing micro water reservoirs and cultivating drought-resistant crops like bananas and cassava. The program concludes with a two-day session focused on ensuring the longevity and impact of their efforts.

Throughout the project, participants are compensated with a daily wage of PHP450, reinforcing the dual aim of fostering environmental resilience and providing immediate economic support to those in need.