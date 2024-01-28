DSWD Distributes PHP537 Million in Aid to Disaster-Affected Families in Samar and Mindanao

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Sunday the release of PHP537 million in emergency cash assistance for families in Samar and Mindanao impacted by natural disasters in the final quarter of last year. This financial support is aimed at facilitating the immediate recovery of those affected by a series of calamities.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DSWD spokesperson, the disbursement follows a directive from DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to ensure comprehensive aid to all disaster-stricken families. The initiative began on January 18, with the DSWD Field Offices in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), Region 12 (Soccsksargen), and Region 13 (Caraga) executing simultaneous payouts through the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program. Lopez highlighted that this effort aligns with the overarching objectives of the Marcos administration to support all citizens in times of crisis.

In Eastern Visayas, the DSWD identified 123,133 families from Northern Samar as victims of flooding caused by a shear line in November, allocating over PHP374.3 million for their aid. As of January 26, 13,418 families had received a total of over PHP40.7 million in cash assistance, with individual payouts amounting to PHP3,040.

In the Soccsksargen region, the agency assisted 6,210 families from Sarangani province's towns of Glan, Malapatan, and Alabel, affected by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in November. The DSWD allocated over PHP91.5 million for these families, with PHP14.2 million designated for 523 families with completely destroyed homes and PHP77.3 million for 5,687 families with partially damaged homes. During the payout period from January 18 to 25, a total of over PHP75.4 million was disbursed, providing PHP27,180 for families with totally damaged houses and PHP13,590 for those with partially damaged homes.

Furthermore, the Caraga Field Office reported aiding 5,692 families in Surigao del Sur affected by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake on December 2, 2023. Over PHP71.2 million was set aside for these families, with PHP51.6 million distributed to 4,132 families during the January 23 to 26 payout, granting each family PHP12,510.

Lopez confirmed that of the PHP537 million allocated for the disaster relief effort across Northern Samar, Sarangani, and Surigao del Sur, PHP167.9 million has already been disbursed, demonstrating the DSWD's commitment to supporting affected communities in their recovery process.