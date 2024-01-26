DSWD Denies Allegations of Misusing Funds to Gather Signatures for Constitutional Amendment

Manila: the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has strongly denied allegations that its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program is being exploited to gather signatures for the People's Initiative (PI) aimed at amending the constitution. The rebuttal came in response to claims made by a Mindanao congressman.

According to Philippines News Agency, the department vehemently opposes the accusations linking the AICS program to the People's Initiative. Lopez, who also serves as the DSWD spokesperson, was addressing a statement released on Thursday by Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez. Alvarez had claimed that AICS, among other government programs, was being utilized to collect signatures from registered voters in his province.

Lopez emphasized the integrity of the DSWD and its social welfare programs, including AICS, highlighting their strict adherence to rules and regulations in disbursing aid to beneficiaries. He assured that the agency's workers are committed to remaining apolitical and adhering to established guidelines and regulations in their operations.

The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, on Tuesday, conducted an inquiry into reports of alleged misappropriation of cash aid in Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte provinces. DSWD Undersecretary for Legislative Liaison and Coordination Group Fatima Aliah Dimaporo informed the senators that DSWD personnel were not involved in incidents where beneficiaries reportedly had parts of their cash aid "forcibly taken" by unidentified individuals. Dimaporo stated that the DSWD staff's sole responsibility during payout activities is the proper disbursement of financial assistance to eligible recipients.

The AICS program is designed to provide financial and material support to individuals and families recovering from unexpected crises, such as illnesses or the death of a family member.