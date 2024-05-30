DSWD Begins Release of PHP119.34 Million Grants to Antique 4Ps Beneficiaries

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) started the release of PHP119.34 million cash grants to 27,765 member-beneficiaries in Antique on Thursday. The cash grants, covering the February to March period, are deposited in their cash cards.

According to Philippines News Agency, DSWD Western Visayas Pantawid Division chief, the release of the cash grant is timely with the ongoing graduation ceremonies. She noted that households with graduating students could use the money for the event. Monthly, senior high school students receive PHP700, junior high school students PHP500, and elementary students PHP300 for their education. The program monitors around 51,000 children of 4Ps household members currently enrolled in various schools in Antique.

Gebusion highlighted that six learners from elementary schools competed in the Search for 4Ps Exemplary Child, with Richie Mae Napacia from Patnongon winning the title. The activity demonstrated that children from poor families could excel when given an opportunity.