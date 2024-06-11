DSWD Allocates P3.5 Billion for Social Welfare Programs in Cordillera Region

BAGUIO CITY - The Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DSWD-CAR) has allocated PHP3.5 billion to bolster various national government initiatives aimed at assisting and improving the lives of residents in crisis. The funding is set to support an array of social welfare programs throughout the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, the region will utilize PHP226 million for ongoing projects, with the remaining funds earmarked for major programs that have already achieved a utilization rate of over 50 percent. "Thousands of people in the Cordillera are receiving assistance through the DSWD programs," Aplaten said during the 'Bagong Pilipinas' press conference held Tuesday.

For the current year, the allocations include PHP1.09 billion for the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) targeting 51,750 beneficiaries; PHP655 million for the social pension of 109,244 underprivileged senior citizens; and PHP648 million designated for 105,977 beneficiaries under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. Additional funds have been set aside for the cash gift for centenarians (PHP3.5 million), a supplementary feeding program for 47,973 children (PHP125 million), assistance for the livelihood of 4,987 individuals (PHP80 million), and the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) targeting 60,000 beneficiaries (PHP150 million).

The DSWD-CAR also maintains a disaster risk reduction management fund, primarily used for preparedness training for DSWD field personnel and non-DSWD personnel involved in disaster response. A significant portion of this fund is allocated to the provision of family food packs and non-food items for calamity victims, whether they are in official evacuation areas or residing with relatives.

Aplaten highlighted the strategic prepositioning of resources in anticipation of the rainy season, with 25,167 non-food items and 9,967 family food packs stored at regional warehouses to ensure rapid response during emergencies. "We have a stockpile of PHP97 million worth of relief items," she stated.

To further enhance the effectiveness of relief distribution, DSWD-CAR has partnered with 72 of the 83 local government units in the region, facilitating the placement of welfare goods in LGU-managed storage facilities for more accessible distribution during calamities.