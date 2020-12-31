A 35 year old local man, was arrested on suspicion of being involved in a drug trafficking activity. According to a media release by the Narcotics Control Bureau, NCB, the man was arrested on the 27th of December with the assistance of the Royal Brunei Police Force at the Kampung Bebuloh Control Post.

Inspections carried out on the suspect’s residence and vehicle found several plastic packages in tea sachets, containing crystalized substances believed to be Syabu a Class A controlled drug weighing more than 5 kilogrammes with an estimated value of more than 1 million dollars.

Other significant items seized believed to be proceeds from the trafficking activity included cash amounting to more than $7,500.00;

a car and several mobile phones.

The arrest is still under investigation under various sections as follows:

Section 3 A of the Misuse of Drugs Act, MDA, Chapter 27 for the possession for the purpose of trafficking more than 100 grammes of a Class A controlled drug carries the death penalty;

Section 6 B of the MDA, Chapter 27 for the consumption of controlled drugs;

Section 3 of the Criminal Asset Recovery Order 2012 for the offence of money laundering.

The NCB warns the public that the act of bringing in illegal drugs deliberately hidden in various forms or packages will continue to be under the scrutiny of the authorities. The NCB also stressed that drug trafficking networks in the country including any parties collaborating with them, either directly and indirectly will continue to be pursued and brought to face justice. With the success, the NCB also expressed their appreciation to law enforcement agencies who have cooperated and supported the NCB in eradicating smuggling activities in particular illegal drug trafficking activities in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei