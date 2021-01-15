5 men were detained on suspicion of being involved in drug abuse activity. In a press release, the Narcotics Control Bureau, NCB, said the suspects were detained in a raid conducted at Kampung Birau, Tutong District on the 11th of January.

Several straws containing crystallised substances believed to be Methylamphetamine or Syabu were found, weighing 2.97 grams, aside from cash amounting to $301.00, believed to be proceeds from drug activities.

Investigation is ongoing under under:

- Section 3A of Misuse of Drugs Acts or MDA, Chapter 27, which is possession for the purpose of trafficking of a controlled drug;

- Section 6A of the MDA, Chapter 27 which is possession of controlled drugs;

- Section 6b of the MDA, Chapter 27, which is the consumption of controlled drugs, and;

- Section 7 of the MDA, Chapter 27 for possession of utensils used for drug consumption.

Further inspection at the area found several handmade firearms which were handed over to the Royal Brunei Police Force for further action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei