A driver has been issued a compound fine for violating Rule 28 of the Road Traffic Regulations.

The result of the investigation found that the driver of Nyuk Lian Transportation Services Company was driving a vehicle which was unsuitable and could endanger other road users when passing through the Beribi Highway Fly-over recently. The Manager or Owner of the company is advised to ensure that the company’s transportation operations always adhere to the rules and laws of the road.

Any information related to road traffic offences, report it by including photos/videos via Talian Darussalam 123 or WhatsApp Application Talian Darussalam 8333123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei