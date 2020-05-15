Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib shared that all driving schools nationwide will be re-opened this Saturday, 16th of May 2020. However all driving schools are advised to adhere to the set terms.

Driving schools are to limit the number of students at one time to 30 percent of the normal capacity. Individuals, either teachers or students with infection symptoms or those of high risk are advised not to attend the class. Driving schools must conduct temperature check before class. To abide the physical and social distancing guidelines including specific guidelines by relevant authority. They are also advised to use face mask. The Land Transport Department will be providing guidelines for practical learning during driving class. Under the Infectious Diseases Control Act Chapter 204, stern action will be taken against any driving schools who were found to have violated the terms. It it also informed to the public that new applications for driving classes and High Way code test will resumed this Saturday, 16 May 2020. All driving schools and members of the public are urged to give their full cooperation in adhering the government’s orders from time to time.

Source: Radio Television Brunei