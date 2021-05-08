Drivers must always increase their level of vigilance while on the road and take responsibility for themselves, their passengers and other road users especially during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidil Fitri celebration. Aside from that, road users must also always abide by the road traffic regulations and practice prudent driving ethics including not overtaking in dangerous places, not racing on the road and making U-turns at dangerous locations.

Awang Haji Rozaly bin Haji Saidon, Director of Land Transport advised the public to remain alert in ensuring that their driving and vehicle licenses are still valid. He added that the use of seat belts is vital and can save lives in the event of any untoward accident. The Director of Land Transport made the advised in an interview at the Handing Over Ceremony of Green Packets at the counters of Land Transport Department Headquarters and Postal Service Departments nationwide, yesterday morning. Some fifteen thousand green packets were distributed. The green packet displays road safety messages in line with the advice from the National Road Safety Council, MKKJR to the public to increase vigilance in order to mutually maintain road safety during the festive season.

Source: Radio Television Brunei