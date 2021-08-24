The Bridex Drive-Thru Swab Centre, Jerudong has begun operations as of 22nd August. It is to increase the swab capacity for the SARS-CoV-2 tests. 270 slots are available daily and each slot booked is for 2 applicants who want to receive a swab test. Reservations only need to be made once for a vehicle. Swab test services will only be provided to passengers 12 years and above who have a valid Bru-HIMS number.

According to the Bridex Drive-Through Swab Centre Project Manager, for drivers and passengers with a green or yellow BruHealth code, they should have no signs of influenza infection such as cough, cold, fever and sore throat. The centre also accepts those with a Red BruHealth code who are instructed to undergo a swab test. However, the service is not open to individuals who require a swab test for the purpose of leaving the country or ‘pre-departure swab’. To facilitate the swab test process, passenger need to sit at the back of the driver’s seat.

The Bridex Drive-Thru Swab Centre operates every Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening. The latest developments can be obtained through the Ministry of Health’s website or the BruHealth app.

