The Minda Youth Movement has held the Drive Thru Donation at Youth Associations Office, Kuala Belait yesterday afternoon.

The donation was presented by Pengiran Hadi Nazmi bin Pg Md Hj Rosli, President of Minda Youth Movement. Some 20 families received assistance which is a continuation of the Drop-off Donation and one of the Minda Prihatin Project in helping the needy families.

Source: Radio Television Brunei