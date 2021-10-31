Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD and the Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Association yesterday handed out donations in the form of food packs via drive-thru at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas.

The donations received by Dayang Doctor Siti Norkhalbi binti Haji Wahsalfelah, Deputy Permanent Secreatary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, were handed over by Pengiran Haji Suhardy bin Pengiran Haji Nordin, BIBD Government Relations and Protocol Advisor and Awang Haji Muhammad Suhaimi Haji Ibrahim, as President of the Red Crescent Association.

Source: Radio Television Brunei