The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, though the Community Development Department, in collaboration with the Brunei Muara District Office, Belait District Office, Tutong District Office and Temburong District Office, Ministry of Home Affairs as well as Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD will hold a presentation of donations to orphans nationwide for two days starting on the 4th and 5th of May via a drive-thru method.

The drive-thru centre for Brunei Muara District is at International Convention Centre, Berakas; for Tutong District at Dewan Seri Kenangan, Tutong Civic Centre Complex; Belait District – Kuala Belait Conference Hall; and Temburong District at the National Service, PKBN Building.

The drive-thru method of presentation in the four districts will start at 8 in the morning until 12 noon. From the 6th until the 8th of May 2020, this method of presentation will be carried out at all Community Development Department, JAPEM branches in the four districts.

In this regard, cooperation from all parties is needed to ensure safety while the country is still facing the COVID-19 pandemic. This include directives such as only one representative from every family is allowed to receive the contribution at the locations stated for each district. Apart from that, for those who are unwell especially those with respiratory problems, high fever, colds and coughs are not allowed to be at the presentation location. Apart from that senior citizens with chronic diseases and for those with diabetes, lung disease, cancer and such are also not allowed to attend the event. The directives also include pregnant women and children under 12 years old. The public is also reminded to always practise social distancing as well as to arrive in phases and not to arrive too early.

Orphans or representatives are required to bring their original documents for orphans such as te orphans’ card issued by JAPEM, their original identification card or birth certificates and representative’s original identification card.

Source: Radio Television Brunei