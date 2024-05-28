DPWH Advances Key Infrastructure Projects in Calabarzon

CALAMBA — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Region 4A (Calabarzon) is making significant progress on infrastructure projects aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing road access across the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, During the "Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas" media forum, DPWH-4A Regional Director Jovel Mendoza reported that the rehabilitation of Maharlika Highway, spanning 231 kilometers from Calamba City to Tagkawayan, Quezon, is being diligently pursued under the Marcos administration's Build Better More program. "Maharlika Highway is the major thoroughfare for motorists traveling from Calamba City to Tagkawayan, Quezon, linking Bicol to Visayas and Mindanao," Mendoza said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recently highlighted the ongoing reconstruction of the highway, emphasizing that this administration is the first to put serious attention towards its completion. Mendoza also underscored the significance of the South Luzon Expressway TR4, a 48-kilometer bypass road from Santo Tomas in Batangas to Lucena City, Quezon, expected to reduce travel time significantly in the region.

In Cavite, the 40-kilometer East Lateral Road from Aguinaldo Highway to Nasugbu, Batangas, is expected to ease traffic in Tagaytay City, particularly during peak tourist times. Additionally, a flyover in Mendez town is anticipated to alleviate congestion at the Mendez junction. Mendoza also highlighted a 1.42-kilometer bridge linking Lopez in the mainland to Perez in Alabat Island, which will provide a faster alternative to boat travel.